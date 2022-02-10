THURSDAY
The Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., is holding two Valentine’s Day-inspired arts and crafts classes on Thursday, Feb. 10. Kids from 4-6 p.m., cost is $5; adults from 6-8 p.m., cost is $35. For more information, visit RomeGeorgia.org/georgias-rome-art-experiences.
The Floyd County Commission is accepting nominations through Thursday, Feb. 10, of citizens to be recognized during Black History Month. Forms are available online at FloydCountyGa.gov/nominate or at the county manager’s office, 12. E. Fourth Ave.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program “Ask A Lawyer Day” will be held in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, on the third floor, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters. For more information call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama St., will host its annual “Souper” Bowl supper fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the fellowship hall. Homemade soups, stews, chili, cornbread and desserts. Eat-in or take-out. All you can eat, $8 adults, $4 children. For more info call 706-777-8761 or 706-777-3748.
The Way of the Cross, 208 Darlington Drive, will hold a youth fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Italian food will be served for donations and there will be a balloon pop for door prizes. Prices of the balloon will vary depending on the prize.
SUNDAY
NAMI Rome is offering two free, 8-week courses starting Sunday, Feb. 13. Family to Family helps family members and friends learn ways to support someone living with a mental illness. Peer to Peer helps people living with a mental illness. Both will be held in Rome on Sundays from 2-4:30 p.m. For more information and registration: 706-506-5010 or NamiRomeGa@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering continuing education Senior Scholars classes that will begin the week of Feb. 14 and continue through the end of April. A list of courses and registration information, can be found at Berry.edu/oakhill/educational-programs/senior-scholars.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Thornton Recreation Center. The program will be on Fairview School. No food or drink will be served; masks requested.
The Rome Area History Center invites members, sponsors, volunteers and friends to its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the 2nd Floor event space at the center, 305 Broad St.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will hold their quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
TRED Rome Floyd is hosting Assail the Trail, a 5K trail run and 1.2 mile trail walk on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. For details and to register, visit RunSignup.com/Race/GA/Rome/AssailtheTrail.
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway through Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. The showcases feature books and other items catering to a wide variety of hobbies and interests. For a complete list of items visit www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
The AIDS Resource Council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Selman’s Country Store, 4512 Martha Berry Highway. Homemade chilis, desserts, libations and a silent auction of works by local artists. A $25 donation is suggested or give what you can afford. For more information call 706-290-9098.
ARF will hold its annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway. Tickets are $15 per person, $25 a couple, $5 ages 3-10. Available at the door and Peggy’s Backyard, Wet Petz and Sue’s Barber Shop.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will conduct the annual steering committee meeting virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Anyone wanting to attend should contact Derrick.A.Eleazer@ICE.DHS.GOV no later than Feb. 15 for the information.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.