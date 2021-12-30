THURSDAY
City of Rome Solid Waste curbside collections for Thursday and Friday will both be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 30. Items should be put out by 7 a.m. Yard waste will not be collected.
FRIDAY
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 514 E. 20th St., will be holding Watch Night services on Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m.
Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 54 Baker St. in Shannon will be having Watch Night service and ringing in the New Year on Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will have Watch Night services starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. All are welcome. We will follow all of the CDC and health guidelines.
Glory Tabernacle Church, 300 Watson St., will hold New Years Eve Service on Friday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will have a Watch Night Service on New Years Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., will hold Masses for the Vigil of the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God at 6 p.m. in English and 7:30 p.m. in Spanish on Friday, Dec. 31. The Parish Office will be closed Dec. 30-31.
SATURDAY
The Cave Spring Historical Society will hold its annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge into Rolater Lake on Saturday, Jan. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Jump tickets are $30, including a T-shirt and lunch. For more information and to register, visit the Facebook page @CshsPolarPlunge.
Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation and TRED Rome Floyd will host their annual First Day Hike at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock & Dam Road, on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, at 11 a.m., followed by a hot dog lunch. Suggested donation $5. For more information, call Julie at 706-844-8509.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Coosa Country Club. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Meeting is at noon. RSVP to eat is required. Guest speaker is author Loren Spivack. Come and bring a friend.
The Rome Social Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Michael Trammell with Performance Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine will discuss fall prevention and other health topics. For reservations contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.