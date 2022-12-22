Rome DDA is sponsoring a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” with The Grinch available to meet and greet the kids, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
CHRISTMAS EVE
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will have a Christmas Eve Eucharist at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. This will be the principal service observing the Nativity. A spoken service of Morning Prayer will be offered Christmas Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, at the intersection of Spur 101 and Old Rockmart Road SE in the Lindale community, will hold a Candlelight Communion Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. All are welcome!
UPCOMING
TRED will host the annual New Year’s Day Hike on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. at Jackson Hill Trails, 402 Civic Center Drive. The 2-mile hike will be at a moderate pace around the trails. Gather in the Civic Center parking lot. For more information contact Julie at 706-844-8509.
The January 2023 luncheon of the Rome Social Club will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 by phone or 770-757-5155 by text for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $25 all inclusive.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
In observance of the holidays and to allow us the opportunity to recoup, reflect over the last 12 months and to spend time with our families, the office of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth will be closed from Monday, Dec. 19, through Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
