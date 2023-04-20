FRIDAY
The plant sale at Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy, 100 Poe Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. has been extended through Friday, April 21. Proceeds benefit the CCA’s chapter of Future Farmers of America. Plants include tomatoes, peppers, begonias, potato vines, geraniums, and more. Prices range from $2 to $20.
SATURDAY
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Drive through only. Menu: barbecue sandwiches, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome!
Anamchara Gallery, 419 College St., Cedartown, will have a reception for “Till We Have Face,” a local artists exhibit, on Saturday, April 22, from 2-8 p.m. Live music, door prizes and refreshments. Show will be on display from April 22 to May 20.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will celebrate their 10-year anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Parker Center Banquet Room, 1325 Kingston Road. Dinner, live music. Tickets for adults $30; seniors over 65, $25; table for 6, $150. Call 770-547-8369 to purchase. Deadline is April 22.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m., at Larue Huckaby’s studio. Anna Nichols will lead a painting session: Enamel on Luster Covered Glass Jars. Bring enamel, non-ping or raised base, turpentine, and color. For more, call 706-266-6534.
TUESDAY
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ field director for North Georgia, Luke Hetland, will hold mobile office hours for constituents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at 429 W Main St. in Cartersville. RSVP to Luke.Hetland@ltgov.ga.gov.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. The meeting is public. For additional information, call 706-270-5000.
UPCOMING
Mackey Masonic Lodge 120, 8 Craven St. in Cave Spring, will have their annual spring barbecue fundraiser on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandwich, $8; Plates, $12; By the pound, $14. Cold drinks available. Carry out or eat in.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Auction features three showcases of books related to the Scriptures, Christianity and Judaism at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit the library website, shrls.org. The auction will close Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
