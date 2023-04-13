FRIDAY
The Highlanders from Georgia Highlands College will present a free concert on Friday, April 14, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Coosa Room at the Rome-Floyd County Library. Bring lunch and enjoy a variety of songs directed by Sam Baltzer.
The Dixie Stompers Line Dance Group will host a Fifties Dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Cost $10. Come dressed in your favorite ’50s outfit if you’d like. Light refreshments. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
Georgia Legal Services will be in Suite 114 of the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters, including protective orders, public benefits, housing, consumer issues and school suspensions. For more information call the Clerk of Court at 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
Northwest Georgia Winds will present their annual free “Across the Big Pond” concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., directed by Sam Baltzer and featuring bagpipers, Irish dancers, and singers in a festive Celtic gala.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold its 24th annual Tools and Weapons Day with demonstrations of artifacts of the past from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Some interactive programs may have a small fee.
Chieftains Museum is having its annual Herb and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be there with soil sample bags and informational pamphlets. For more information, call Chieftains at 706-291-9494.
The American Legion Post 506 will host its annual Fish Fry at 21 Peachtree St. S.W. on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 plates: fresh fish, baked beans, coleslaw, drink; $5 plates: hot dog, baked beans, coleslaw, drink.
SUNDAY
Metropolitan Methodist Church of Rome, 700 Broad St., will have an installation service for new pastor Charles E. Reese at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Everyone is welcome.
MONDAY
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold Bats Along the Etowah on International Bat Appreciation Day, Monday, April 17, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Entry is limited to 80 people; signup ends at 5 p.m. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Visit GaStateParks.org for more information.
UPCOMING
The Georgia State Retirees Association Coosa Valley Chapter will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. GSRA President Beverly Littlefield and Legislative Liaison Chuck Freedman will present information from the legislative session. All are welcome.
The Floyd County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, April 18, at the Floyd County Election Center, 18 E. 12th St. Caucus will be at 5:30 p.m.; meeting at 6 p.m. Both are open to the public.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Auction features three showcases of books related to the Scriptures, Christianity and Judaism at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit the library website, shrls.org. The auction will close Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.