THURSDAY
Redmond Regional Medical Center is hosting a free Virtual Vaccine Question and Answer session via Zoom from 5-6 p.m.on Thursday, April 1. Questions can be submitted anonymously via the chat feature. Zoom Meeting ID: 82345536151
NWGA CIL is offering a free financial literacy course to anyone who has a disability and lives in their service area, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first four Thursdays in April, starting April 1. Join via Zoom or phone. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the link. For more info call 706-314-0008. All participants must sign up to be a consumer prior to attending.
SATURDAY
Silver Creek Baptist Church, 1600 Booze Mountain Road, will have an Easter Egg Hunt at noon on Saturday, April 3. Everyone is invited.
EASTER
Wesley Chapel Church, 1425 Old Dalton Road, will celebrate Easter with a Sunrise Service on April 4, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The regular Sunday worship service will follow in the sanctuary. The tradional breakfast will not be served due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Berry College will not be able to invite the public to its annual Easter Sunset Service this year due to campus COVID protocols. The service will be limited to Berry employees and students.
UPCOMING
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will have a Free Application Week, April 5-9, for the summer semester. The $25 application fee will be waived for all new applicants. The admissions deadline is April 23 and classes begin on May 17.
The New Romans Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Coosa Country Club. Mignon F. Ballard will discuss her new book “No Word for Goodbye,” set in the Cherokee capital of New Echota. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Cost is $19. Contact Jane Franssen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 434-989-4994 for reservations.
American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. To schedule an appointment please go to www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter code WPC.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative is hosting an online session about Social Security benefits with Sally Atwell, WIPA Project benefits navigator, from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the Zoom meeting link.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. This is a support group for those who have lost their child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or Sandra at 706-506-6108.
Specially Gifted Foundation is hosting Spring in the Valley, a family festival, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children up to age 12. Kids 3 and under are free. For more information, visit their Facebook page or www.speciallygifted.org.
The 2021 Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11, on the grounds of the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The market will be outdoors only.
Starting April 11, NAMI Rome is offering an eight-session course on ways to help friends and family members who are living with a mental illness. Family-to-Family meets 2.5 hours weekly on Sunday afternoons from 1:30-4 p.m. in Rome. The class size will be limited to follow CDC guidelines. For more information and registration call Bonnie at 706-506-8314.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, will be giving away food boxes to anyone who needs food on Saturday, April 17. This will be a drive through event from 8 a.m. to noon. There are a limited number of food boxes so come early.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its County Convention at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition is hosting a virtual focus group for fathers of children aged 11-18 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, to gather thoughts on how to best serve fathers and their children when it comes to cancer awareness and prevention. Each participant will receive a $25 Walmart gift card. To register, email aagnew@nwgacancer.org.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Food orders will be from the menu. For more information, call Lynn Woodall at 706-295-5862.
The Junior Service League of Rome will hold its biennial Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Tickets are $25 for the regular tour, $50 for the “taste and tour,” and are available at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For more information visit jslofrome.com.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
The 2021 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. A Magic Mushroom Music Jam on Saturday is part of the event this year. For more information visit GeorgiaMushroomFestival.com.
The Exchange Club Family Resource Center Presents “A Night with Scott Thompson, Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion. Attendees will be seated in 8x8 boxes limited to 4 people to ensure social distancing. Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/dv8m3hm. For more details, contact Kelly Sanker at 404 723 7732.
ONGOING
Chieftains Museum is holding its annual Herb & Plant Sale online. Orders may be placed through April 10 at ChieftainsMuseum.org for drive-thru pickup on April 17 and 18 at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. The next one is April 20. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday. The next one is April 13.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available remotely by computer or phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and 2 CDs. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church currently worships on Sunday at 10 a.m. on WLAQ radio station or live stream on YouTube. Celtic Service on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. is posted on the church Facebook page. In person worship will resume on Easter Sunday, April 4. See the website www.stpetersrome.org for details or call 706-291-9111.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
