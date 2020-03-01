TODAY
Rome Masonic Lodge No. 79 is sponsoring a bus to Selma, Alabama, for the 55th commemoration of Bloody Sunday on March 1. The bus will leave at 6:30 a.m. from the Kroger parking lot. Cost is $40 per person. For reservations and information, contact Anthony Hill at 706-266-6148 or Sam Malone at 706-346-0597.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults who have family members or friends living with mental health conditions. Family-to-Family will start Sunday, March 1, and will meet from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
MONDAY
The Rome Toastmasters Club is having an open house on Monday, March 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church-Mobley Hall, 606 Turner McCall Blvd.
The Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild is hosting “A Time to Tell” adult storytelling Monday, March 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Come share a story or listen. The themes will be Irish stories or stories about lucky events. For more information: TerrellShaw@me.com.
Floyd County CASA is starting a new training class for volunteer court appointed special advocates for children on March 2. Classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for four weeks. For more information call 706-235-2272 or email: Lynne@Floydcasa.org.
TUESDAY
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Rome Goodwill, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, March 3 and March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. For more information about what to bring and how to dress, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living, 527 Broad St., will host an open meeting of The Access Collaborative on Wednesday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Taryn Smith will present information on Living Proof Recovery. Anyone who needs materials in an alternate format should contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults living with a mental health condition. Peer-to-Peer will start Wednesday, March 4, and will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Living Proof Recovery. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
The Exchange Club of Rome’s replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Admiral John Towers statue outside City Hall, 601 Broad St. to honor the 99th anniversary of Congress authorizing construction of the Tomb at Arlington National Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the Seventh Annual Floyd County Seed Swap in conjunction with a Family Free Day at the museum on Saturday, March 7. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its County Convention at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on March 21 at 10 a.m. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The Exchange Club of Rome’s replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display March 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. outside the Museum of Flight at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, 304 Russell Field Road in Armuchee in honor of all the Rosie the Riveters of World War II.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its third annual free job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
Tickets are now on sale for the East Rome High School 70s Decade Reunion set for Saturday, May 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the old East Rome Junior High. Dress Is casual. Cost is $40 per person. For tickets, call Pam Walker at 678-654-3788.
