TODAY
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host Salute the Pioneers of Rome and Floyd County. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Rome City Auditorium. The program will celebrate the Northwest Georgia Minority Business Association on their 35th anniversary. State Rep. Katie Dempsey and Pastor Bryant Steans will speak. Call Norris K. Allen for more information at 770-547-8369.
MONDAY
Can I Live in Recovery from My Mental Illness? is the topic for NAMI Rome’s monthly educational meeting, Monday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 7:30 pm at First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. The community is invited to learn how far positivity goes in helping people help themselves. For more information contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
TUESDAY
The 20th annual Night at the Movies will feature great food and the classic movie “Casablanca” on Feb. 25 with a 6 p.m. pre-party at Life Church followed by the movie in City Auditorium. Tickets are $55 each, $100 for two, or $45 each for groups of 10 or more. Purchase online at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or call 706-290-0764. Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and its child abuse prevention programs.
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Rome Goodwill, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. For more information about what to bring and how to dress, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. in the Bartow Recovery Center, 650 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, Cartersville. The finance and corporate compliance committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
THURSDAY
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, 17 E. Pennington Ave., will be giving away groceries on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID required and it’s free and open to the public. For more information call 706-234-6413.
The Rome Area History Museum is hosting a “lunch and learn” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at noon to celebrate the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
ARF — the Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome-Floyd County — is hosting its eighth annual SPAY-ghetti Dinner on Feb. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread and an ice cream sundae bar. A children’s area will include face painting, movies, games and other activities. Tickets cost $15 per person, $25 per couple, and to-go plates will be available. Tickets are available at Peggy’s Backyard, Wet Petz and Sue’s Barber Shop; by calling 706-622-1098; or at the door.
FRIDAY
A Berry College professor will perform a trumpet recital at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Bell Recital Hall of the Ford Auditorium. Charles Calloway, artist affiliate of trumpet at Berry, has performed with orchestras in Carnegie Hall and chamber ensembles in Germany and China.
SATURDAY
Home buyer seminar at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, on Feb. 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Learn what you need to know before buying a home. Hear from financial planners, home inspectors, real estate brokers, home insurance reps, and home mortgage experts. Seating is limited. To register, text HOMEBUYER2020 to 22828.
UPCOMING
Rome Masonic Lodge No. 79 is sponsoring a bus to Selma, Alabama, for the 55th commemoration of Bloody Sunday on March 1. The bus will leave at 6:30 a.m. from the Kroger parking lot. Cost is $40 per person. For reservations and information, contact Anthony Hill at 706-266-6148 or Sam Malone at 706-346-0597.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults who have family members or friends living with mental health conditions. Family-to-Family will start Sunday, March 1, and will meet from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
The Rome Toastmasters Club is having an open house on Monday, March 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church-Mobley Hall, 606 Turner McCall Blvd.
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Rome Goodwill, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, March 3 and March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. For more information about what to bring and how to dress, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults living with a mental health condition. Peer-to-Peer will start Wednesday, March 4, and will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Living Proof Recovery. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its third annual free job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the Seventh Annual Floyd County Seed Swap in conjunction with a Family Free Day at the museum on Saturday, March 7. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Tickets are now on sale for the East Rome High School 70s Decade Reunion set for Saturday, May 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the old East Rome Junior High. Dress Is casual. Cost is $40 per person. For tickets, call Pam Walker at 678-654-3788.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.