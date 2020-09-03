SATURDAY
American Legion Post 52 and Auxiliary will hold a Labor Day Weekend Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a BBQ and Brunswick stew sale starting at 10 a.m. The post is at 1205 Calhoun Ave. Call 706-346-0119 for more information.
UPCOMING
The American Red Cross Northwest Georgia Chapter has a blood drive scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, from 3-7 p.m. at the Red Cross, 112 John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment. Walk-ins may be accepted.
The fourth annual ONE TABLE event sponsored by One Community United is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, on the Town Green and Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge in downtown Rome. Tickets cost $40 a piece and are available online at Eventbrite.com “One Table 2020” and at Yellow Door Antiques and Art, 219 N. Fifth Ave. Social distancing will be observed.
The Unified Land Development Sub-Committee will meet, Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St., and virtually by Zoom. This meeting is to discuss upcoming Text Amendments to the Unified Land Development Code of Rome and Floyd County. There a Public Participation portion. Interested parties may request a Zoom link through 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, by emailing planning@romega.us.
ONGOING
Bids for the Friends of the Library silent auction will continue until Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. All proceeds go to the library The outside foyer showcase has books on a variety of topics including decorating, cookbooks and complete TV series Inside the library near the Friends of the Library Used Book Store are two showcases featuring “Birds and Birding” and “Gardening, Flowers and Nature.” For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, please check the Library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours the first two weekends in October. Tours will last about 90 minutes, with no more than 10 people allowed in each group. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station’s website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum resumed Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, five pairs of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P.O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.