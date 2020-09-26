SATURDAY
Rome Shakespeare Festival on the Town Green runs through Sunday, Sept. 27, with 6 p.m. performances every night. Family Day activities on Saturday start at noon; Intercultural Hispanic Festivities of Music & Dance is at 2 p.m. Sunday. To order a table, visit Romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706-331-1006. Blanket seating is free. Social distancing will be observed.
The Rome High School Air Force JROTC program will host a benefit car wash Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 am to 3 pm at 1010 Martha Berry Boulevard. Donations of any variety will be accepted. Proceeds will be used to benefit the JROTC program.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. To maintain appropriate social distancing, the event will be drive-through only. This month’s menu is hamburgers, chips, baked beans, dessert and drink. For more information, call or text 706-506-6493. Everyone is welcome.
UPCOMING
The city of Rome is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Mount Berry Trail. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the trailhead. Parking is on Coligni Way behind the U.S. Post Office on U.S. 27.
The Coosa-North Georgia Regional Water Planning Council will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Registration is at 12:45 p.m., meeting is from 1-3 p.m. on the Microsoft Teams platform. Link is tinyurl.com/CNGSep2020, phone dial-in is 469-214-8538. The conference ID is 619 410 123#.
The annual ban on outdoor burning will end Sept. 30 in Floyd and other north Georgia counties. Burn permits from the Georgia Forestry Commission are available at GaTrees.org, the local GFC office or 1-888-OK-2-BURN.
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Rome on Oct. 1, from 2-7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Chapter office, 112 John Maddox Drive; on Oct. 7, from 3-7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave.; and on Oct. 22 from 2-7 p.m. at the office on John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible.
DAV & RecruitMilitary will host a free Atlanta Virtual Career Fair online Thursday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to past and present members of the military, their spouses and dependents. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6cx3snw.
Southern Cruisers riding club, Rome chapter, will host its annual Cruisin’ for St. Jude benefit for the children’s hospital on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Easy Living Yamaha & Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration is $30 for rider and passenger and starts at 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. escorted ride. Music, food, door prizes and auction activities also will be set up on site.
Cosmopolitan UMC, 101 Fincher St. in Cave Spring, will host its annual “Jazz On The Lawn” Oct. 4 at the church, featuring JSmith Music. The event is free. Program ads can be purchased through Sept. 27 by calling 404-759-3918. Social Distancing and masks required.
Local churches will come together for a drive-in worship service to mark World Communion Sunday at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. Please bring your own elements. Use the Church Street entrance.
NAMI Rome is hosting the annual candlelight ceremony in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Town Green in downtown Rome. Jennifer Ayers Moore, sister of Nathaniel Ayers, the subject of the movie “The Soloist,” will speak about mental illness in her family. Call 706-506-5010 for additional information.
ONGOING
Bids for the Friends of the Library silent auction will continue until Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the library. For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, check the Library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is holding a Ladies Boutique BlowOut Sale at 75% off. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children.
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours the first two weekends in October. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
