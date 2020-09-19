SATURDAY
Farmers to Families Food Distribution at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be 1,000 boxes of farm fresh food available. This is a drive-through event.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold a grand opening of a second headquarters at 1429 N. Broad St. at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. State Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, who endorsed President Trump, is the keynote speaker. A free hot dog lunch will be provided. The satellite office will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rome Little Theatre is holding a costume and prop sale from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad. St. All purchases are cash only. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.
SUNDAY
Lovejoy Baptist Church will hold its annual Rev. J.L. Vaughn Scholarship Program virtually this year, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, following the morning service on Facebook Live.
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will celebrate First Lady’s Day with Mother Gladys Allen at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Social distancing & masks required. Everyone cordially welcome.
The Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 208 Darlington Drive, will have its Third Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, featuring The Lambert Family. Pastor Donald Lindsey invites everyone to come out and be blessed.
Cosmopolitan UMC, 101 Fincher St. in Cave Spring, will mark its 151st year with a virtual community service at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Conference line is 602-580-9760; password is 3458141. The annual “Jazz On The Lawn” will be Oct. 4 at the church, featuring JSmith Music. The event is free. Program ads can be purchased through Sept. 27 by calling 404-759-3918. Social Distancing and masks required.
UPCOMING
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome, Inc 17 E. Pennington Ave, will be giving away free groceries on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID required. For more information call 706-234-6413.
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Rome on Oct. 1, from 2-7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Chapter office, 112 John Maddox Drive; on Oct. 7, from 3-7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave.; and on Oct. 22 from 2-7 p.m. at the office on John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive a free Covid-19 antibody test. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible.
Southern Cruisers riding club, Rome chapter, will host its annual Cruisin’ for St. Jude benefit for the children’s hospital on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Easy Living Yamaha & Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration is $30 for rider and passenger and starts at 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. escorted ride. Music, food, door prizes and auction activities also will be set up on site.
ONGOING
Bids for the Friends of the Library silent auction will continue until Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the library. For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, check the Library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is now reopened. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children. A semi-annual sale is underway with all items 50% off this month.
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours the first two weekends in October. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station’s website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.