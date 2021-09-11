SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Fire Department is hosting the 20th annual 9/11 Commemoration Service on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza behind City Hall, 601 Broad St. The service will begin at 8:30 am and will last for 45 minutes.
Fairview Baptist Church, 881 Fairview Road in Rockmart, invites churches and other groups to an Operation Christmas Child workshop at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to learn how to start or expand their own charity program. For more information, call 770-684-8054 or email ginatoo@yahoo.com.
Mountain Springs Church, CCC Road, will hold their monthly fellowship on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Located 2.5 miles down the CCC Road between Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church and the Berry College Wildlife Check Station. Visit the Mountain Springs Church website for more information and directions.
The Rome Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season premiers with “RSO Goes to the Movies!” on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Visitors Center, 402 Civic Center Drive, or online at RomeSymphony.org.
MONDAY
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Email Juanita King at juanitawking@gmail.com to receive the Zoom invite.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Community Room of the County Administration Building, 12 E. 4th Ave. Caucus is at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting immediately following. Attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines.
WEDNESDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living will present a virtual workshop on preparing for natural disasters and emergencies from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. Call 706-314-0008 for more information.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com.
UPCOMING
The Friends of the Library is hosting five new showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, thru 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit the website at shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
Armuchee Church Of God, 4974 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, will be hosting a multifamily church yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Alton Holman Heritage Arts Inc. board of directors has canceled the AHHAS Rolater Regatta that had been scheduled for Sept. 18.
The East Rome High School monument dedication ceremony originally scheduled for Oct. 1 has been postponed and the ERHS ’70s decade reunion has been canceled.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.