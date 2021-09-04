SATURDAY
Hospitality House Thrift Store semi-annual Ladies and Men’s Boutique Sale is now 75% off on gray tag items through Saturday, Sept. 4. Shop at 610 Shorter Ave. Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday until 5 p.m.
Fairview–E.S. Brown will have a BBQ Sale on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Rome Community Center, 607 Pennington Ave. Proceeds to benefit the Restoration of the Fairview School in Cave Spring.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Blacks Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 8 a.m. with Rev. Robert Boatner bringing the message. For more information call 706-238-9060.
MONDAY
Ring a bell for Rosie the Riveters on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Rosie Rose Garden in front of the Town Green. Rosie groups across the U.S. will be ringing bells at the same time in appreciation of women who held down the home front while the men were away fighting during World War II. Bring any type of bell to ring.
TUESDAY
Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the Department of Public Health will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Building H101 of the Floyd County campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. No appointment necessary but bring a valid photo ID.
The Floyd County Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Come early for lunch. The guest speaker will be Floyd County Superintendent Glenn White.
THURSDAY
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
UPCOMING
Fairview Baptist Church, 881 Fairview Road in Rockmart, invites churches and other groups to an Operation Christmas Child workshop at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to learn how to start or expand their own charity program. For more information, call 770-684-8054 or email ginatoo@yahoo.com.
Mountain Springs Church, CCC Road, will hold their monthly fellowship on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Located 2.5 miles down the CCC Road between Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church and the Berry College Wildlife Check Station. Visit the Mountain Springs Church website for more information and directions.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators will meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. E-mail Juanita King at juanitawking@gmail.com to receive the Zoom invite.
The Friends of the Library is hosting five new showcases in their Fall Silent Auction held at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of everything offered in all five showcases and more information, visit the library website at www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library. The auction will close Saturday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.