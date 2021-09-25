SATURDAY
Compassionate Paws Inc. will host “The World’s Largest Dog Walk” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Mount Berry Trail trailhead behind the post office, 1420 Martha Berry Blvd. Donations are appreciated at p2p.onecause.com/wlpw/team/compassionate-paws-inc.
Trails for Recreation and Economic Development will lead a trail hike on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Jackson Hill Trails, 402 Civic Center Drive, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and bug repellent. For more information, contact tredromefloyd@gmail.com.
Gordon County Saddle Club will hold its annual Saddle Up for St. Jude trail ride event on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Ride out is 10 a.m. For more information call Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the Facebook page @GordonCounty.SaddleClub.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Service is drive thru only. For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
Rome High School AF JROTC is hosting a fundraising car wash at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1607 Shorter Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon until 3 p.m. All donations will go to support cadet activities.
Salvation Army, 317 E First Ave., is holding a parking lot sale on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is cash only.
MONDAY
The League of Women Voters of Rome Floyd County will meet Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Hwy, Rome, and by Zoom. Members should check their email for the Zoom link. Others who want to attend by Zoom, please call Lucy Hale at 706-584-0268.
WEDNESDAY
The League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County is hosting a Rome City school board candidate forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information and to watch, visit their Facebook page @LWVRomeFloydCo.
NAMI Rome is offering Family-To-Family, a free 8-week course on how to be an effective caretaker, family member, or friend of someone living with a mental illness. Classes meet Sundays from 2-4:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 3. Register by Sept. 29. For more information and registration call Bonnie at 706-506-8314.
THURSDAY
The League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County is hosting a Rome City Commission candidate forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information and to watch,visit their Facebook page @LWVRomeFloydCo.
Blood Assurance is offering free sickle-cell trait testing to all blood donors through Sept. 30. The disease predominately affects African Americans and is the most common inherited genetic disorder in the U.S. To schedule an appointment visit BloodAssurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
UPCOMING
The East Rome High School monument dedication ceremony originally scheduled for Oct. 1 has been postponed and the ERHS ’70s decade reunion has been canceled.
The Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd will be hosting the Fourth Annual Sporting Clays Shoot on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Floyd County Wildlife Association, 909 Holland Road. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the shoot is at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per person and lunch will be provided and prizes awarded. For more information contact Ken Kizziah at 706-802-8624 or Sue Voils at 706-233-3543.
Friends of the Library will hold a hardback used book sale from Sunday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A presale event is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets for that are $5, kids free with parents.
American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. from 3-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment please go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter code: WPC
NAMI Rome will hold their annual National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding candlelight service on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 7-8 p.m. at Cave Spring Baptist Church, 4 Old Cedartown Road. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
The League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County is hosting a Cave Spring City Council candidate forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information and to watch,visit their Facebook page @LWVRomeFloydCo.
Rome Social Club’s luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Please wear a mask and social distancing is encouraged. Contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $20 all inclusive.
Cars On Broad will return on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1-5 p.m. in conjunction with Fiddlin’ Fest in downtown Rome. Entry is free. Registration begins at 10 a.m. For more information and to preregister, visit ArmucheeRuritan.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk, 320 W. Third St. in Rome. To register and receive updates, visit alz.org/walk.
The Lunar Bike Ride well be held on Friday, Oct. 15 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. Entry is $5 per person and helmets are required for children 16 and under. Contact julie at julieblantonsmith@gmail.com for more details or questions.
Alton Holman Heritage Arts, Inc. is hosting a Weekend Workshop in Chair Caning and Copper Enameling for children ages ten and older. The workshop will take place on Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17 at 30 Alabama St., Cave Spring. Registration is Friday at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Barbara Reeves at 706-853-1886, or Winifred Morrow at 706-331-2725 or visit ahhas.org.
Friends of the Library is hosting five showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit the library website at shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, to take input on services needed for the aging population in the 15-county region.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Food orders will be from the menu. Further information can be provided by Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
