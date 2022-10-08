SUNDAY
Georgia’s Rome will host “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem” tours of Myrtle Hill Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 9, departing at 1:30 pm, 2 pm, 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Veterans Plaza. Tickets are $10. For event questions, call 706-295-5576
MONDAY
On Monday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m., the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, will host “How Did it Happen? The Holocaust in Historical Context,” presented by the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust with the Georgia Public Library Service. The commission is a secular, nonpartisan state agency.
FRIDAY
Our House, a domestic violence shelter in Polk County, is holding a Stand Up for Hope Comedy Night fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 at StandUpForHope.com.
SATURDAY
Rome Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95 is sponsoring a Veterans Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway. Cover charge is $10 per couple. Door prize drawings. Snack bar will be open, no alcohol will be served.
A Cars, Crafts and Cycles in the Country fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road in Armuchee. Advance registration: $20; $25 on the day of the show. Grand prize and trophies. Food concessions. For more info, call 706-235-3675 or text 706-802-9905.
Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will host Hallowed Hauntings Storytelling on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. for all ages and a scarier 8:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $6 for one show or $10 for both. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
UPCOMING
Cosmopolitan United Methodist Church continues to celebrate the its 153rd year of service to the community. The Celebration begins on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The Rev. Brian Tillman will bring the message. The community is invited. Cosmopolitan is located at the corner of Fincher and Mill streets in Cave Spring. Questions may be referred to 404-759-3918.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 290 Blacks Bluff Road, will be having revival from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Ricky Studdard will bring the message on Tuesday and Thursday. Everyone is invited.
Georgia’s Rome will host Haunted on Broad tours the last two weekends in October, on Oct. 21, 22, 28 & 29. Tour groups will depart from the Rome-Floyd County Library at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 pm and 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
The Armuchee High School classes of 1956 and 1957 will jointly meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon at Roma Mia, 3401 Martha Berry Highway.
The Children’s Ministry of West Rome Baptist Church is hosting JUMPSTART3 Live Experience, a free family fun night, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the main Worship Center, 914 Shorter Ave. For more information on registration, visit WestRome.org/events or call 706-232-9722.
The Rome Floyd ECO Center has partnered with the Rome Area History Center to offer Haunted River Tours at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 30, departing from Heritage Park. Tickets are $15. For questions, call 706-622-6435.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Tree Spotting with Terry, Keith and John” on Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. We will start and end at the Floyd County Extension Office on the Fourth Avenue side underneath the flag pole. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. For questions, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders now for a Brunswick Stew Sale at Model Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit their scholarship fund. Gallons, $30; half gallons, $16; quarts $8. The Friendly Rivers Homemakers Clubs also will be offering a variety of goodies. To order, call Sam Mize, 706-295-5153, or Les Hopper, 706-266-7343.
The Everett Springs School Reunion will be held for the final time on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Tabor Church in Everett Springs. We will meet at the church at 11 a.m. and enjoy a covered-dish lunch at noon. All former students are urged to attend.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Fall Silent Auction is underway through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Five showcases. For a complete list of items, visit shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcases. Proceeds benefit the library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.