SATURDAY
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225 North in Calhoun, will host a Forest Ecology Hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The ranger guided nature walk will be approximately 1.5 hours in duration, with low-moderate difficulty.
The Friends of the Library Hardback Used Book Sale will run through Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Nonprofit organizations, schools, churches and other community organizations may pick up free books on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, is having a Diversity History Display celebrating Supreme Court cases and new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to visit by appointment only. Call Norris Allen at 770-547-8369 for more information.
TUESDAY
Floyd County Republican Women will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Speakers will be Rome school board candidates Ron Roach and Dr. Jenny Carpenter.
NAMI Rome’s annual candlelight service recognizing people living with mental illnesses and their families will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Church at Rome, 246 N. Fifth Ave. Georgia DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald will speak. The community is invited. For more information contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome Social Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Program is “Haunted Tours in Rome.” Cost is $25. Reservations: Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net; call 706-232-6134; or text 770-757-5515.
UPCOMING
The Rome African Violet Study Group’s meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St. The program will be on winter treatment of violets.
On Monday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m., the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, will host “How Did it Happen? The Holocaust in Historical Context,” presented by the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust with the Georgia Public Library Service. The commission is a secular, nonpartisan state agency.
Our House, a domestic violence shelter in Polk County, is holding a Stand Up for Hope Comedy Night fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 at StandUpForHope.com.
Rome Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95 is sponsoring a Veterans Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway. Cover charge is $10 per couple. Door prize drawings. Snack bar will be open, no alcohol will be served.
A Cars, Crafts and Cycles in the Country fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road in Armuchee. Advance registration: $20; $25 on the day of the show. Grand prize and trophies. Food concessions. For more information, call 706-235-3675 or text 706-802-9905.
The Armuchee High School classes of 1956 and 1957 will jointly meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon at Roma Mia, 3401 Martha Berry Highway.
The Children’s Ministry of West Rome Baptist Church is hosting JUMPSTART3 Live Experience, a free family fun night, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the main Worship Center, 914 Shorter Ave. For more information about registration, visit WestRome.org/events or call 706-232-9722.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.