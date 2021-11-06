SATURDAY
The sixth annual Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at J.R. “Dick” Dowdy Park at U.S. 27 and Ga. 100 downtown. Costumes encouraged. This free community event will be held rain or shine.
The Model Ruritan Club will have a Brunswick stew sale on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Model Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gallons are $28, with half gallons and quarts also for sale. To place a preorder or for any questions, call Les Hopper at 706-266-7343 or Larry Meeks at 706-234-4124. The Friendly River Homemakers Club will also be having a Bake Sale.
SUNDAY
Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 E. Second Ave., across from the YMCA invites the community to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, for everyone who has died during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held in the parking lot and Mr. Bryce Delaney will provide special music.
MONDAY
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet Monday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Thornton Center. Social distancing and face masks will be practiced. Bill King will present the program on The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
UPCOMING
Sherwood Church, 1 Goodman Road, will host a free communitywide Night of Hope event from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening concert featuring As Isaac. Food, s’mores and a drawing to win a car. Register for tickets by Nov. 10, at SherwoodRome.com/events.
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Ave, will be hosting a Veterans Day BBQ and Yard Sale on Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 706-346-0119.
The nonprofit TMMA Farms and Sanctuary, 1570 Halks Valley Road in Trion, is holding a black tie dinner fundraiser called “Night at the Sanctuary” from 3:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For tickets and more information, visit TmmaFarms.com.
The Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November Homemakers Bazaar” will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Handmade crafts, home baked/canned foods, door prizes. Admission is free.
Braver Angels Georgia, a bipartisan nonprofit, will host a free Common Ground online workshop on “How Should the U. S. History of Race Be Taught in Georgia Schools?” from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Participants and observers welcome. For more information or to register, visit BraverAngelsGeorgia.org and search under Events.
The 2021 Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Float entries are $100 and the deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Applications are available at RomeChristmasParade.com.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System board of trustees will meet at 4 pm, Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meeting is public.
Columnist Lynn Gendusa will be signing her new book, “Southern Comfort: stories of family, friendship, fiery trials and faith,” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Dogwood Books, 231 Broad St.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.