SATURDAY
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders for a Brunswick Stew Sale at Model Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit their scholarship fund. Gallons, $30; half gallons, $16; quarts $8. The Friendly River Homemakers Club also will be offering a variety of goodies. To order, call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343.
The Everett Springs School Reunion will be held for the final time on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Tabor Church in Everett Springs. Meet at the church at 11 a.m.; a covered-dish lunch will begin at noon. All former students are urged to attend.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec is sponsoring a Car Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ridge Ferry Park. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. and awards will be at 1 p.m. Entry fee $25. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics and Challenger Sports. For more information call Tammy Bryant at 706-252-6427.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., is hosting the Rev. Charles Dodson Memorial Songfest at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit the Thanksgiving Love Feast. All groups, soloists and choirs welcome. Contact Phyllis Dodson for more information.
UPCOMING
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd is hosting their Wags, Whiskers and Wine Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Preserve, 127 Winding Road. Dinner, music, entertainment and auction. Tickets are limited and available at Wet Petz, 610 Shorter Ave.; The Backyard Boutique, 1201 Dean Ave.; and Sue’s Barber Shop, 2510 Shorter Ave., or call 706-506-1079 to reserve.
Floyd County Homemakers Council will hold their 65th Christmas in November homemakers’ bazaar on Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Door prizes, free parking. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Proceeds benefit local charities and educational scholarships.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Trash to Treasure,” a crafting workshop led by County Solid Waste Director Emma Wells, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. Two projects each for adults and children. Limit 20 participants. To register, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
Georgia State Retirees Association will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All current and future state retirees are welcome. Check the GSRA website for more information.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast at the Rome Civic Center, 405 Civic Center Drive, on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6-11 a.m. Advance tickets are available from any member at $7. Cost is $8 at the door on the day of the event. Dine in or take out. All proceeds go to support local Optimist Club youth work.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.