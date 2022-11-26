The Coosa North Georgia Regional Water Planning Council will meet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Bartow County Library, 429 W. Main St. in Cartersville. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. For additional details or to RSVP, please contact paula.feldman@freese.com.
Restoration Lindale’s Christmas in Lindale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gilbreath Park and South First Street. Festival is 1-5 p.m. Arts & crafts, food, homemade goods and a train for kids of all ages to ride for free! Parade lineup is at 5 p.m. at Pepperell Primary and the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Everyone welcome to participate. Parade toy cruise benefits Pepperell students.
Floyd Felines is having a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the East Rome McDonald’s, 1504 Turner McCall Blvd. For $5, you get unlimited pancakes, a sausage patty and choice of coffee, tea or water. For tickets, email FloydFelines@gmail.com, message through Facebook, or just come out that day.
ONGOING
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications through Nov. 30 for its 2023 Career Academy, a week-long, overnight program for current 9th, 10th and 11th graders who may be interested in careers with the DNR. For more information, visit GaDnr.org/CareerAcademy.
The Friends of the Library is offering its “Christmas Gift” silent auction of books and other items at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Monday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. For a complete list of items, visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcases.
The Rome Shrine Club is hosting a turkey shoot at their club, 104 Bells Ferry Road, every Saturday through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Please come out and support our work helping children with medical problems.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
