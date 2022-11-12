The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Trash to Treasure,” a crafting workshop led by County Solid Waste Director Emma Wells, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rome/Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. Two projects each for adults and children. Limit 20 participants. To register, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
MONDAY
Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet on Monday, Nov.14, at Thornton Center, 102 N Floyd Park Road, at 11 a.m. for a catered Thanksgiving meal and program by Judge Kay Ann Wetherington on “Kicking Crime.”
TUESDAY
Georgia State Retirees Association will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All current and future state retirees welcome. Check the GSRA website for more information.
THURSDAY
The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
UPCOMING
The Rome Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast at the Rome Civic Center, 405 Civic Center Drive, on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6-11 a.m. Advance tickets are available from any member at $7. Cost is $8 at the door on the day of the event. Dine in or take out. All proceeds go to local Optimist youth work.
Floyd Felines is having a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the East Rome McDonald’s, 1504 Turner McCall Blvd. For $5, you get unlimited pancakes, a sausage patty and your choice of coffee, tea or water. For tickets, send an email to FloydFelines@gmail.com or a message through Facebook, or just come out that day.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.