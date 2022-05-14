SATURDAY
Way of the Cross will be having a huge yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at 208 Darlington Drive. All proceeds will go toward a youth trip to Florida.
Northside Elementary School Reunion will be held at Ridge Ferry Park’s main pavilion on Saturday, May 14, from noon until 2 p.m. Anyone who attended or worked at Northside is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
Paradise Garden Foundation, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville will host the May Artist Market from 11 a.m.- 4.p.m. Saturday, May 14. Admission is reduced to $10 general; $5 students and seniors; free for ages 12 and under and Chattooga County residents. Information: ParadiseGardenFoundation.org, Facebook @ Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, or 706-808-0800.
MONDAY
Please join Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, Keep Bartow Beautiful, and Georgia Power for a River Cleanup on Monday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will meet at Neel’s Landing at 8 a.m. for safety instructions. From there you will be bussed to Hardin Bridge to begin your cleanup journey. Those of you that choose to help revitalize the Rain Garden will stay at Neel’s Landing. To show our appreciation, we will be grilling out for all of our volunteers after the cleanup. Dress appropriately for kayaking or gardening. Visit KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org to register.
TUESDAY
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church Christian Life Center, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White will discuss the proposed ELOST on the ballot. The public is invited.
UPCOMING
The Board of Trustees for the Sara Hightower Regional Library System will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meetings are public.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
The Public Safety Expo returns to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Special equipment from numerous agencies on display, activities for all ages, recruiting tables, child safety seat inspections and more.
NWGA Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual class on Amazon’s Alexa & Echo services & accessibility features from 2-4 p.m. Monday, May 23. Each participant will receive an Amazon Echo device. RSVP soon, slots are limited. Call 706-314-0008 or email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
A benefit concert for the Family Resource Center will feature local favorite Scott Thompson and friends on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For details and ticket information, visit ExchangeClubFRC.org.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678 986-0285.
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.