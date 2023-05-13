SATURDAY
The Letter Carriers Food Drive is on Saturday, May 13. If you put your nonperishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox your U.S. Postal Service letter carrier will deliver it to a local food bank.
Mountain Springs Church monthly gathering is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The church is 2.5 miles inside Berry College property on CCC Road next to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Everyone welcome. Covered-plate dinner to follow. See the website for more information.
SUNDAY
Metropolitan Methodist Church, 700 Broad St., will celebrate Mother’s Day, May 14, with guest speaker nationally renowned Evangelist Faye Shaw. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. and worship service begins at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Kingdom Church International, 5415 Calhoun Road NE, Adairsville, invites everyone to a Mother’s Day service Sunday, May 14. Breakfast at 8:45 a.m., Life Answers 9 a.m. and Worship Service 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
A Time to Tell: An adult storytelling meeting hosted by the Rome Area History Center and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Come share a story or come listen to others tell their stories. Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. No admission cost. For more information call 706-235-8051.
The Celanese Girls will meet for lunch Tuesday, May 16, at 11:30 a.m. at LongHorn Steakhouse, 144 Shorter Ave. For more information, call 706-506-1389.
THURSDAY
The WeCARE Veterans Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Rome Civic Center on Civic Center Drive. The free resource fair will feature over 40 government and nonprofit agencies that provide services for military veterans.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. in the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Meetings are public.
UPCOMING
The Rome-Floyd County Peace Officers Memorial Service to honor the fallen officers of the law enforcement community will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the law enforcement complex Memorial Plaza, 5 Government Plaza.
The Harbor House Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser for the child advocacy center will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 16. They are available online at GiveButter.com/HHspellingbee.
Georgia Highlands College, 3175 Cedartown Highway, will host two events on Saturday, May 20: The Inaugural Fishing Rodeo at Paris Lake at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Inaugural Cars on Campus Car Show starting at noon. For more information, visit fish.highlands.edu and carshow.highlands.edu.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., will host Saturday coffee and pastries on Saturdays, May 20 and May 27, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Mobley Hall. Neighbors, members and friends are invited to this free event. Future events will be held monthly on the third and fourth Saturdays. For additional information, call 706-291-0033 or email pastornanci@trinityumcrome.org.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive. The meeting is public.
The AGES Reunion will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road.
Mercy Care is hosting A Day for Grandparents on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. There will be outdoor activities, crafts, lunch and more. For more information contact Selena Hodges at 706-291-8496, ext. 3.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.