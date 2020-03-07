TODAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the seventh annual Floyd County Seed Swap in conjunction with a Family Free Day at the museum on Saturday, March 7. For more information, call 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Greene will bring her Trump Bus Tour to Rome on Saturday, March 7, from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Greene will be at Burger King, 1313 Turner McCall Blvd., to meet voters.
UPCOMING
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Rome Goodwill, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. For more information about what to bring and how to dress, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
To list an event email
RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com. or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
The Rome Art Coterie will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the upstairs Makers Room at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The speaker will be Rockmart artist Mary Lou Funk, who will conduct a mini-workshop teaching origami. Visitors are welcome.
There will be a called meeting of the Rome-Floyd NAACP covering the February and March agendas. All members are welcome to attend. Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for low-income clients. It covers a range of civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month. For more information call 706-291-5190.
The Fairview-Brown School campus, 278 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring, will host visitors to see progress that has been made at the historic site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13 and 14. From Rome, turn left at the red light; from Cedartown, turn right.
Lochs and Hills Celtic Association will present St. Patrick’s Pot Luck O’ The Irish on Saturday, March 14, starting at 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave. Live Celtic entertainment will be provided as well as a traditional corn beef and cabbage meal. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or salad. The cost is $10. Reservations are required by calling Sam or Janet Baltzer at 706-234-6317.
The Georgia Archives is presenting a free tour, “Stories of Southern Mills and Mill Villages,” on Saturday, March 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the facility at at 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow. It includes a presentation on the evolution of textile mills, a visit to the Original Documents Reading Area, and the new exhibit, Mill Towns: Living and Working at Georgia’s Textile Mills.
Kiwanis Club of Rome’s Music Showcase competition for scholarship will take place on March 21, at the Berry College Bell Recital Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s open to Rome-Floyd County students grades 9-12. Deadline to apply is March 18. Talent must be vocal or instrumental. For additional information, visit www.romekiwanis.org or email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com.
Rockmart Heritage Days & WELSHFest will take place March 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown. Experience Welsh and local culture, music, welly wanging, men in kilts and many other events and vendors. Sensory-friendly. Hymn singing at historic Van Wert Church is Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. visit www.rockmartwelshfest.com.
A concert featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald will take place Saturday, March 21, at the Rome City Auditorium. The concert will feature vocalists Greg Robbins and world renowned opera singer Indra Thomas. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, call Sam Baltzer at 706-234-6317.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at Redmond Regional Medical Center, Lower Level Classroom B. The group offers support for anyone who has lost a child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call Sandra at 706-506-6108 or DeeAnn at 706-936-9021.
The Rome Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association will celebrate Rosie the Riveter Day on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Flight Hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. The Rosies will be packing CARE packages for the military. To help, bring personal care items — sunscreen, baby wipes, Chapstick, etc. Learn more on Facebook at Rosie the Riveter Day Rome Georgia.
The Exchange Club of Rome’s replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display March 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. outside the Museum of Flight at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, 304 Russell Field Road in Armuchee, in honor of all the Rosie the Riveters of World War II.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its County Convention at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on March 21 at 10 a.m. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival is set for March 27 and 28 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. The kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday events start at 10 a.m., with the annual Big Fibbers contest set for 2 p.m. The festival includes the free Debby Brown YoungTales Storytelling Competition at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Rome High School Performing Arts Center. Children under 17 will be admitted free to all events with a paying adult. Full festival tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Tickets to individual events are $10-$15. Purchase in advance at www.bigfibbers.com.
The American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard will host a swap meet, flea market and car show on Saturday, March 28, at 5 Shorter Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Car show entry is $20 and bikes are $15. Vendors are welcome. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 706-676-4462.
The annual Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will take place April 4 and 5 at the Rome Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be artists, crafters and growers selling gifts, food and outdoor decor. Admission and parking are free. To become a vendor or for more information, visit romegeorgia.org/springartmarket.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its third annual free job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
Tickets are on sale for the East Rome High School ’70s Decade Reunion set for Saturday, May 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the old East Rome Junior High. Dress is casual. Cost is $40 per person. For tickets, call Pam Walker at 678-654-3788.
ONGOING
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will help people complete their taxes free of charge, through April 15. They’ll be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also be at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lyerly United Methodist is looking for all types of vendors for its 12th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Craft Festival on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Dowdy Park on the corner of Highways 27 and 114 in Summerville. Booth rental is $20 for a 15’x15’ area. For more information or a vendor application, email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com or leave a message at 706-857-6008.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.