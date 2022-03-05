Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 5, with Rev. Buddy Carter, pastor of Bush Arbor Baptist Church, preaching. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
The Ninth Annual Seed Swap will be at The Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, in conjunction with a free Family Day that includes admission and craft projects. In case of rain, swap is cancelled.
Rehoboth Baptist Church, 6 Rehoboth Road in Cave Spring, will have a Chili Cook-Off youth fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Cost: Adults $10, Ages 6-12 $5, under 6 free. $50 door prize.
THURSDAY
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience will be the evening of Thursday, March 10, in the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids (ages 6 and up) make sock bunnies from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Walk-ins OK if seats are still available. Preregister at RomeGeorgia.org or the gift shop at 402 Civic Center Drive.
FRIDAY
“Ask a Lawyer Day” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, in Conference Room 332 of the Judicial Center, 3 Government Plaza, for low-income people who need help with a range of civil matters. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will host a meet & greet night with Southern Paranormal Investigators at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $10 at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
The Collingsworth Family will be performing at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., on Saturday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at iTickets.com or in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 317 E First Ave.
Author Ashley Callahan will be signing her new book about a Rome native, “Frankie Welch’s Americana: Fashion, Scarves, and Politics,” at a free reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St.
The Georgia DNR is holding a free Hunter Education Course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 23 at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway. Open to 50 people. Must preregister under “Events” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
