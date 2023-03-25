SATURDAY
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at Larue’s Studio. The program, Making Hand-Built Dogwood on Branches, will be presented by Anna Nichols. For more information call 706-266-6534.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. The menu includes hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
Fellowship Church will be giving away free food boxes to those who need it on Saturday morning, March 25, between 10 a.m. and noon. The church is located at 314 Burnett Ferry Road in Rome. Supply is limited so come early.
SUNDAY
Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek, will host a free community-wide Easter Egg-stravaganza from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Inflatables, carnival foods, games, crafts and eff hunt with 1,000s of eggs. Bring your Easter basket and join the fun!
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Elections Office will host Session 1 in a Voter Education Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the elections center, 18 E. 12th St., covering general residency requirements, ID requirements and the registration process. Other sessions will be on June 17 and Nov. 17. For more information or to register, email Akyn.Bailey@floydcountyga.org or call the office at 706-291-5167.
THURSDAY
DIGS Inc. Spring Spirit Night fundraiser is Thursday, March 30 at Chicken Salad Chick, 800 Martha Berry Blvd., from 3-8 p.m., and SweetFrog, 377 Turner McCall Blvd., from 4-9 p.m. Mention DIGS and part of your purchase will go to help the local nonprofit pay off the mortgage on their house for women with special needs.
UPCOMING
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Ave., is hosting a community Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, for kids between the ages of preschool to fifth grade.
Scott Thompson in Concert with the Rome Symphony Orchestra at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Rock, folk and country. Tickets are $25, with discounts for seniors, military, students and kids. Available online at RomeSymphony.org or at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will be Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The Market will feature over 50 local artists. Free parking and free admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
NAMI Rome invites the community to an overview of 2023 behavioral health legislation in Georgia on Tuesday, April 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. 3rd Ave. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 706-506-5010.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost: $25. Mitch Lawson will speak about community supported organic farming. RSVP by Thursday, March 30, to Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 770-757-5155.
Emmanuel Ministry Of Presence will host a Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Town Green in downtown Rome. Bring your lawn chairs.
The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Spring Plant Sale at the greenhouses across from the Floyd County Campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, April 11, through Thursday, April 13, or until plants sell out. Flowers, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets, $5-$12; flats are $32.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold its 24th Annual Tools and Weapons Day with demonstrations of artifacts of the past from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Some interactive programs may have a small fee.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold Bats Along the Etowah on International Bat Appreciation Day, Monday, April 17, from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. Entry is limited to 80 people and sign-up ends at 5 p.m. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Visit GaStateParks.org for more information.
ONGOING
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique, 610 Shorter Ave., is having a big semiannual sale through Saturday, March 25. Fall and winter items with a gray tag are 50% off. Prices begin at $4. This nonprofit store supports abused women and their children in Rome.
The Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild of Rome is having its 30th annual quilt show at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, with 49 quilts from 16 quilters on display through the end of March.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the 2050 Rural and Human Services Transportation Plan through March 31. Visit the project website at rhst-gdot.hub.arcgis.com to review the plan and submit comments.
