SATURDAY
Author Ashley Callahan will be signing her new book about a Rome native, “Frankie Welch’s Americana: Fashion, Scarves, and Politics,” at a free reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St.
SUNDAY
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Ave., will celebrate two special events on Sunday, March 20. Morning worship at 11 a.m. will include an installation service for the new pastor, Rev. Jacob Roberts. At 4 p.m. the church will host a concert of contemporary trumpet music by Dr. Nathan Hudson and John-Thomas Burson. The public is warmly invited to both events.
UPCOMING
The Georgia DNR is holding a free Hunter Education Course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 23 at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway. Open to 50 people. Must preregister under “Events” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners is hosting a free Community Workshop on “Pruning Fruit Trees” on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. The program will be presented by John Hendrickson, Master Gardener; Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent; and Terry Paige, Certified Arborist.
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique big semiannual sale runs through Saturday, March 26. All boutique clothing with a gray tag is 50% off. Other bargains are throughout the store at 610 Shorter Ave., which supports local services for abused women and their children.
The Friends of the Library annual Paperback Book Sale starts Saturday, March 26, and continues Monday, March 28, through Wednesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Mostly fiction will be priced at 25 cents and 50 cents per book.
McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers Club will sponsor a Ham Shoot from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, March 26, at Hopewell Community Center, 7290 County Road 16, Centre, Ala.,followed by a pot luck lunch. Shells supplied for 12, 16, 20 & 28 gauge. $5 per round. Call 256-927-2296 for more info.
Georgia’s Rome and Tellus science museum will host a stargazing event on Clock Tower Hill starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in 30-minute sessions. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve tickets at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Rome Clock Tower tours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, in 30-minute time slots. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve a slot at RomeGeorgia.org.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, at the Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. Handmade and Georgia grown items. There will be free admission and parking.
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience is on Thursday, April 14, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids ages 6 and up make origami swans from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Register at RomeGeorgia.org or Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
