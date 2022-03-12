Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will host a meet & greet night with Southern Paranormal Investigators at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $10 at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
The Collingsworth Family will be performing at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., on Saturday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at iTickets.com or in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 317 E First Ave.
SUNDAY
The Anamchara Gallery will host a rally in support of Ukrainians and Ukrainian artists who are especially imperiled on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of the gallery, 419 South College Street, Cedartown. For more information see Anamchara Gallery on Facebook.
TUESDAY
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique big semi annual sale begins on Tuesday, March 15-26. All items are 50% off on ladies clothing. Look for other household bargains throughout the store at 610 Shorter Ave. which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. This nonprofit store supports abused women and their children through Hospitality House for Women in-house and outreach services.
UPCOMING
Author Ashley Callahan will be signing her new bookabout a Rome native, “Frankie Welch’s Americana: Fashion, Scarves, and Politics,” at a free reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St.
The Georgia DNR is holding a free Hunter Education Course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 23 at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway. Open to 50 people. Must preregister under “Events” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
To list an event, email the item toRomeNewsTribune@RN-T.comwith “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
