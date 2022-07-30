SATURDAY
Paradise Garden Foundation will host a Creative Spirit Retreat at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville, on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is $30, online at ParadiseGardenFoundation.org or by phone at 706-808-0800.
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E Second Ave., is hosting a Homecoming Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Snow cones, food truck and inflatable slide for kids. Entry is free. Call to register at 706-232-3663.
Harbin Clinic’s TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk and Talk will take place on Saturday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot, 100 E Second Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
SUNDAY
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, is hosting a Food Truck Party VBS from Sunday, July 31 through Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m. Dinner each night, crafts, bible study, games. For more information, visit Mount Tabor UMC Armuchee’s FaceBook page.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. RSVP to eat lunch at fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. Meeting begins at noon. Wear red to support Keeping Georgia Red. The speaker is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
THURSDAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group’s meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E Eighth St. The program will be on the basis of growing African Violets.
UPCOMING
Fairview School is hosting a free “Education in the African American Community” symposium on Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama St. Tours of the historic campus available each day from 4-5:30 p.m. Visit FairviewBrown.org for more information.
The Friends of the Library is offering their “End of Summer Auction” showcasing a wide variety of children’s books and book sets for young readers. For a complete list of all items offered, check the library website, Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcases. The auction will close Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. No bids will be accepted after this date and time. All proceeds help our library and the Friends.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.