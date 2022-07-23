SATURDAY
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will be hosting its free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23. For more information on exhibits and activities, visit Berry.edu/oakhill.
The Booth Museum, 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Admission to the festival grounds is free. Wear your Western attire and get $2 off admission to the art museum.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Drive-thru only. Sloppy joes, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome.
American Legion Post 52 Auxiliary, 1205 Calhoun Ave., will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, to support the post’s family holiday assistance and high school senior scholarship programs.
SUNDAY
Sand Springs Church annual Homecoming is 11 a.m. Sunday, July 24, with message by Rev. Samuel Buice. Dinner, fellowship & afternoon singing to follow. Take Fouche Gap Road to Sand Springs Road. Church is on the right. For information call 706-290-3956.
MONDAY
The Georgia Legal Services Program will be offering a free Back to School Legal Clinic for Caregivers — grandparents and other relatives caring for someone else’s child in their home — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Space is limited and appointments are encouraged. Call 833-457-7529.
NAMI Rome will host a discussion on the daily struggles of minorities living with a mental illness, led by Dr. Brittany Penson, a forensic psychologist, on Monday, July 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Restoration Rome, 1400 Crane St. For more information call 706-506-5010.
TUESDAY
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Gordon County Ag Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur, Calhoun. The meeting is public.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Rome and Rome International Film Festival free movie this week is “The Goonies” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Concessions will be available. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
THURSDAY
Dedication of a monument to the Deaf Priors, hosted by the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at Asa Prior Cemetery on Brooks Street in Cedartown. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.
UPCOMING
Paradise Garden Foundation will host a Creative Spirit Retreat at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville, on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is $30, online at ParadiseGardenFoundation.org or by phone at 706-808-0800.
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E Second Ave., is hosting a Homecoming Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Snow cones, food truck and inflatable slide for kids. Entry is free. Call to register at 706-232-3663.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, is hosting a Food Truck Party VBS from Sunday, July 31 through Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m. Dinner each night, crafts, bible study, games. For more information, visit Mount Tabor UMC Armuchee’s FaceBook page.
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. RSVP to eat lunch at fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. Meeting begins at noon. Wear red to support Keeping Georgia Red. The speaker is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Fairview School is hosting a free “Education in the African American Community” symposium on Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama St. Tours of the historic campus available each day from 4-5:30 p.m. Visit FairviewBrown.org for more information.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.