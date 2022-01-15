The MLK Jr. Commission’s annual Freedom March down Broad Street starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, from the corner of First Avenue and Broad. A free drive-thru community lunch follows at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, around 12:20 p.m.
The Students Excellence Scholarship Foundation will celebrate MLK Day with free tours of the history display at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. For an appointment or more information, call Bishop Norris K. Allen at 770 547-8369. CDC guidelines will be observed.
UPCOMING
A new 10-week beginner Line Dance Class will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, with an advanced beginner class following at 11 a.m., at the Charles C. Parker Senior Adult Center, 1325 Kingston Road. All ages invited. Instructor is Lois Roberts. For more information, contact Roberts at 706-766-1511 or the center at 706-234-0383.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Larue’s Studio. The program will be mask painting. For more information, please call 706-266-6534.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
