The Cave Spring Historical Society will hold its annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge into Rolater Lake on Saturday, Jan. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Jump tickets are $30, including a T-shirt and lunch. For more information and to register, visit the Facebook page @CshsPolarPlunge.
Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation and TRED Rome Floyd will host their annual First Day Hike at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock & Dam Road, on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, at 11 a.m., followed by a hot dog lunch. Suggested donation $5. For more information, call Julie at 706-844-8509.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Coosa Country Club. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Meeting is at noon. RSVP to eat is required. Guest speaker is author Loren Spivack. Come and bring a friend.
The Rome Social Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Michael Trammell with Performance Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine will discuss fall prevention and other health topics. For reservations contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
Rome Georgia Mineral Society will host a meeting Monday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library. Meetings take place the second Monday of each month.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.