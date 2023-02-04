The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold their two nationally recognized classes on mental illness starting Sunday, Feb. 5, at the NAMI Rome trailer in Rome. The classes are free. Registration is required. Call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 for more information.
UPCOMING
The DIGS Inc. Food Truck Fundraiser will take place Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m. at the Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Trucks include Don Neo, Fuel BBQ, Jamwich, Meats & Sweets and Shelby’s Coffee. For more information, contact Lori George at 706-767-0838 or Lori.George.3991@gmail.com.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold their mass precinct meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, to elect delegates and alternates to the county convention in March. All Floyd County registered voters who align with the principles of the local party are invited to attend.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet for a catered luncheon at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road. Program by Juanita King on “The Legacy of Roland Hayes.” RSVP is required. For more information call 706-233-9120.
Animal Rescue Foundationof Rome-Floyd County will host its 11th annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway. Go plates available. Tickets are $15; $25 for a couple. Available at Backyard Pet Boutique, Sue’s Barber Shop and Wet Petz until sold out.
ONGOING
The Polk County Historical Society, 117 West Ave., Cedartown, is offering free American Sign Language classes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 and 11. RSVP for the date you want to attend by calling 770-748-4828 or emailing polkgahistory@gmail.com.
Registration is underway for the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA exercise program scheduled to run from Monday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, May 10, at the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, 810 E. Second Ave. For information, email instructor Mary Ann Pawlowski, mpawlowski@ymcarome.org.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a free Diversity History Display at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road N.E., every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in February, for Black History Month. By appointment only. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770 547-8369 or email at gladysallen@att.net for more information.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
