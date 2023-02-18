SUNDAY
DIGS Inc. is auctioning off 4 Atlanta Braves Spring Training tickets and 2 Chipper Jones signed programs. Bidding runs through 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, on the AngelAuctionsAtlanta Facebook page. Proceeds benefit the local nonprofit supporting adults with developmental challenges.
WEDNESDAY
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., will hold Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad Street, will hold Ash Wednesday masses at 9:45 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. at the church in English and at 6:30 and 8 p.m. in Spanish.
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St, Cartersville. The meeting is public. For additional information, call 706-270-5000.
THURSDAY
Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome-Floyd County will host its 11th annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway. Go plates available. Tickets are $15; $25 for a couple. Available at Backyard Pet Boutique, Sue’s Barber Shop and Wet Petz until sold out.
UPCOMING
The Porcelain Art Guild will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at Larue Huckaby’s studio. The program will be presented by Calvin Spurlin. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $25. Ray Camp will speak about arrowheads & stone tool technology. RSVP by Feb 23 to Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 770-757-5155 (phone or text).
Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a “Re-Imagine Recycle” hands-on craft workshop on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rome/Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. The event is free but space is limited. To register, contact Solid Waste Director Emma Wells at 706-291-5266 or emma.wells@floydcountyga.org.
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
ONGOING
Registration is underway for the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA exercise program scheduled to run from Monday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, May 10, at the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, 810 E. Second Ave. For more information, email instructor Mary Ann Pawlowski at mpawlowski@ymcarome.org.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a free Diversity History Display at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road N.E., every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in February, for Black History Month. By appointment only. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770 547-8369 or email at gladysallen@att.net for more information.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.