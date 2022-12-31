The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Atrium Health Floyd starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The 13-minute fireworks show will be based on Jackson Hill so it will be visible from most places around Rome.
SUNDAY
The annual Cave Spring Polar Plunge will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the Rolater Park lake, 13 Old Cedartown Road. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Cave Spring Historical Society. Registration includes a T-shirt and traditional New Year’s meal. It’s $25 in advance through the Facebook page @cshspolarplunge or $30 at the gate.
TRED will host their annual New Year’s Day Hike on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. at Jackson Hill Trails, 402 Civic Center Drive. The free 2-mile hike will be at a moderate pace around the trails. Gather in the Civic Center parking lot on Jackson Hill. For more information contact Julie at 706-844-8509.
Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec will hold a First Day Hike starting at noon Sunday, Jan. 1, at Lock & Dam Park off Black’s Bluff Road. Cost is $5 per hiker and includes a hot dog and drink. For more info, visit rfpra.com.
UPCOMING
The Rome Social Club will hold their monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $25. For reservations, contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 by phone or 770-757-5155 by text.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
