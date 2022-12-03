SATURDAY
Restoration Lindale’s Christmas in Lindale will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gilbreath Park and South First Street. Festival is 1-5 p.m. Parade lineup is 5 p.m. at Pepperell Primary, parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Everyone welcome to participate. Parade toy cruise benefits Pepperell students.
Cave Spring’s Small Town Christmas in the Country arts and crafts festival is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, downtown.
The annual Cave Spring Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Cave Spring.
Floyd Felines is having a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the East Rome McDonald’s, 1504 Turner McCall Blvd. For $5, you get unlimited pancakes, a sausage patty and choice of coffee, tea or water. For tickets, email FloydFelines@gmail.com, message through Facebook, or just come out that day.
MONDAY
The City of Adairsville is holding its annual Christmas on the Square event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, in downtown Adairsville.
TUESDAY
The NWGA Winds’ annual free community concert “There’s No Place Like ROME for the Holidays” will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
WEDNESDAY
RIFF will host an encore screening of the documentary “Her Name Was Hester” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Rome City Auditorium followed by a Q&A with director Brian Campbell. Tickets are $10 at bit.ly/3Umrwak. Those who had an all-access pass to RIFF can attend at no cost.
UPCOMING
Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation will host a free candy cane hunt for kids 10 and under at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Town Green in downtown Rome.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Coosa Country Club. Cost $25. Program: Holiday bake sale and Darlington Choir performance. For reservations contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5515 (text).
The City of Summerville presents their annual Christmas in the Park festival and tree lighting ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Dowdy Park.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will hold a Bluegrass Christmas Party from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Live music, light refreshments. Admission is $15; free for museum members, Chattooga County residents and children ages 12 and under.
Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation is hosting Playtime with Santa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Admission is free. The first 600 kids 12 and under will receive a free ball.
Rome DDA is hosting free trolley rides with Santa for children from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Town Green on West First Street.
Rome DDA is sponsoring a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” with The Grinch available to meet and greet the kids, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is offering its “Christmas Gift” silent auction of books and other items at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Monday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. For a complete list of items, visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcases.
The Rome Shrine Club is hosting a turkey shoot at their club, 104 Bells Ferry Road, every Saturday through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Come out and support the club’s work helping children with medical problems.
