SATURDAY
The Floyd County GOP Rally returns on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Entry is free. Lunch is $10. Preregister at RomeRally.gop. Sponsorships and vendor tables available.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast, Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Tim Smith, Floyd County Director of Missions. For more information, call 706-238-9060.
SUNDAY
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road in Calhoun, invites you to Faith Moves Mountains Music Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, featuring Fields of Grace, Anthony Patton and Belmont Ensemble. Love offerings accepted.
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross and Westminster Presbyterian Church are holding a blood drive at the church, 1941 Shorter Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code WPC.
UPCOMING
Mountain Springs Church monthly meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The public is invited and welcome. It’s on CCC Road off Old Summerville Road, between Pleasant Valley Church and the Berry College check station. MtSpringsChurch.com.
Songs and Stories with Tommy Townsend of the Waylon Jennings Band will take place on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rome History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets are $20 and include general seating and the tasting bar. Tickets are open to adults 21 and older; seating is limited. Purchase tickets at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will hold a one-night revival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Rickie Studdard will be the speaker and they will also have special singers.
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets are $20 and include general seating and tasting bar. Tickets are open to adults 21 and older; seating is limited. Purchase tickets at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
