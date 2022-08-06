WEEKEND
Fairview School is hosting a free “Education in the African American Community” symposium from 6-8 p.m. at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama St., on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. Tours of the historic campus available each day from 4-5:30 p.m. Visit FairviewBrown.org for more information.
UPCOMING
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host a free Twilight Dance Party with DJ from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. Cutoff to call to attend is noon. Tours of the history display also are available by appointment from 3-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Donations appreciated. 770-647-8369.
The monthly “Ask a Lawyer Day” will be in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Conference Room 332, on Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will take part in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at GE Trails, 1389 Redmond Circle. For more information follow Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook or Instagram or call 706-295-6310.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will take part in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Demonstration Garden at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For information follow Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook or Instagram or call 706-295-6310.
Indra Thomas Sings Jazz with the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Adult tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com and Kroger in Rome. Tickets, including $10 student tickets, also will be available at the door.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library End of Summer Auction showcasing a wide variety of books for young readers runs through Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of items visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.