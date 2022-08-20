SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will take part in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Demonstration Garden at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For information follow Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook or Instagram or call 706-295-6310.
Indra Thomas Sings Jazz with the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Adult tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com and Kroger in Rome. Tickets, including $10 student tickets, also will be available at the door.
The American Legion Post 506, 21 Peachtree St., will host their annual fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the Grady Mabry Scholarship Fund. Fish plate, $9; hotdog plate, $5. For more information contact Roy Bailey at 706-766-4430.
SUNDAY
Reynolds Chapel Baptist Church, 2401 Euharlee Road, Taylorsville, is having Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Reynolds Chapel Baptist Church, 2401 Euharlee Road, Taylorsville, is having Revival on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
UPCOMING
Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. The meeting is public. For additional information, call 706-270-5000.
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will meet Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Shannon Scout Cabin, 40 Minshew Road. Speaker: Mike House, assistant principal of Model High School. Visit WattersDistrictCouncil.org.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 E. Pennington Ave., will sponsor a Take Out Dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28, immediately following the 9:45 a.m. service. The dinners are free and open to the public. For more information, call 706-767-6207.
The Floyd County Democratic Party will present a Candidate Meet and Greet at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Democratic candidates running for office in the November election.
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will hold a fish fry, children’s clothing sale and program at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, to benefit a cancer patient. Plates, $9; sandwiches $; hot dogs $2. For orders or more information, call Gladys Allen at 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
NAMI Rome is offering two free 8-week classes about mental illness, its triggers and coping skills. Family-to-Family is for family members and friends. Peer-to-Peer is for adults living with a mental illness. Both start on Sunday, Sept. 11, and meet weekly from 2-4:30 p.m. at the NAMI Rome trailer, 1 Woodbine Ave. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314 or NamiRomeGa@gmail.com.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville will host its annual Finster Fest art and music festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is $5. Free parking and shuttle at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden. Handicap parking available on site.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library End of Summer Auction showcasing a wide variety of books for young readers runs through Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of items visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.