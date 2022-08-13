MONDAY
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road, will meet on Monday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a veteran.
THURSDAY
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The meeting is open to the public.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meeting is public.
FRIDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will take part in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at GE Trails, 1389 Redmond Circle. For more information follow Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook or Instagram or call 706-295-6310.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will take part in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Demonstration Garden at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. For information follow Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook or Instagram or call 706-295-6310.
Indra Thomas Sings Jazz with the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com and Kroger in Rome. Tickets, including $10 student tickets will be available at the door.
The American Legion Post 506, 21 Peachtree St., will host their annual fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fish plate will $9 and the hot-dog plate will be $5. The sale is to benefit the Grady Mabry Scholarship Fund. For more information contact Roy Bailey at 706-766-4430.
UPCOMING
The Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 E Pennington Ave., will sponsor a Take Out Dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28, immediately following the 9:45 a.m. service. The dinners are free and open to the public. For more information, call 706-767-6207.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library End of Summer Auction showcasing a wide variety of books for young readers runs through Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of items visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.