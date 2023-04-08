SUNDAY
Emmanuel Ministry Of Presence will host a Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Town Green in downtown Rome. Bring your lawn chairs.
Everyone is invited to celebrate Easter Sunday, April 9, at Kingdom Church International, 5415 Calhoun Road in Adairsville. Breakfast, 8:45 a.m.; Life Answers, 9 a.m.; Worship Service 10 a.m.
Metropolitan Methodist Church, 700 Broad St., will hold Easter Sunrise Service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9, with guest Holsey Sinai CME Church. Breakfast at 9:15 a.m.; Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.; morning worship at 11 a.m.
MONDAY
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet for a catered luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road, Armuchee. Scholarship presentations and officer elections. An RSVP is required. For more information call 706-233-9120.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present their Community Workshop on “Building a Really Raised Bed” Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the GNTC greenhouse on Cedar Avenue SW across from the main campus. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 for details.
TUESDAY
The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Spring Plant Sale at the greenhouses across from the Floyd County Campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, April 11, through Thursday, April 13, or until plants sell out. Flowers, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets, $5-$12; flats are $32.
UPCOMING
The Highlanders from Georgia Highlands College will present a free concert on Friday, April 14, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Coosa Room at the Rome-Floyd County Library. Bring your lunch and enjoy a variety of songs directed by Sam Baltzer.
The Dixie Stompers Line Dance Group will host a Fifties Dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Road. Cost $10. Come dressed in your favorite ’50s outfit if you’d like. Light refreshments. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
Northwest Georgia Winds will present their annual free “Across the Big Pond” concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., directed by Sam Baltzer and featuring bagpipers, Irish dancers, and singers in a festive Celtic gala.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold its 24th Annual Tools and Weapons Day with demonstrations of artifacts of the past from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Some interactive programs may have a small fee.
Chieftains Museum is having their annual Herb and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be there with soil sample bags and informational pamphlets. For more information, call Chieftains at 706-291-9494.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold Bats Along the Etowah on International Bat Appreciation Day, Monday, April 17, from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. Entry is limited to 80 people and sign-up ends at 5 p.m. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Visit GaStateParks.org for more information.
The Georgia State Retirees Association Coosa Valley Chapter will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. GSRA President Beverly Littlefield and Legislative Liaison Chuck Freedman will present information from the legislative session. All are welcome.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Auction, in honor of Easter, features three showcases of books related to the Scriptures, Christianity and Judaism at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit the library website, shrls.org. The auction will close Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.