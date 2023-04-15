WEEKEND
Northwest Georgia Winds will present their annual free “Across the Big Pond” concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., directed by Sam Baltzer and featuring bagpipers, Irish dancers, and singers in a festive Celtic gala.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold its 24th annual Tools and Weapons Day with demonstrations of artifacts of the past from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Some interactive programs may have a small fee.
The American Legion Post 506 will host its annual Fish Fry at 21 Peachtree St. S.W. on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 plates: fresh fish, baked beans, coleslaw, drink; $5 plates: hot dog, baked beans, coleslaw, drink.
Cherokee Masonic Lodge 66 will have its annual barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge hall, 2934 Alabama Highway. $12 plates: pork barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw, and bread. Carryout or eat in. Pork barbecue, $15 a pound.
Chieftains Museum is having its annual Herb and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be there with soil sample bags and informational pamphlets. For more information, call Chieftains at 706-291-9494.
Metropolitan Methodist Church of Rome, 700 Broad St., will have an installation service for new pastor Charles E. Reese at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Everyone is welcome.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will welcome the pastor of Christmas Church in Kharkiv, Ukraine, the Rev. Vitaliy Morokhovets and his wife, Nadia, to the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, April 15. All are welcome to attend.
MONDAY
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will hold Bats Along the Etowah on International Bat Appreciation Day, Monday, April 17, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Entry is limited to 80 people; signup ends at 5 p.m. Admission runs from $2 for children to $6 for adults. Visit GaStateParks.org for more information.
TUESDAY
The Georgia State Retirees Association Coosa Valley Chapter will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. GSRA President Beverly Littlefield and Legislative Liaison Chuck Freedman will present information from the legislative session. All are welcome.
The Floyd County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, April 18, at the Floyd County Election Center, 18 E. 12th St. Caucus will be at 5:30 p.m.; meeting at 6 p.m. Both are open to the public.
UPCOMING
Anamchara Gallery, 419 College St., Cedartown, will have a reception for “Till We Have Face,” a local artists exhibit, on Saturday, April 22, from 2-8 p.m. Live music, door prizes and refreshments. Show will be on display from April 22 to May 20.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will celebrate their 10-year anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Parker Center Banquet Room, 1325 Kingston Road. Dinner, live music. Tickets for adults $30; seniors over 65, $25; table for 6, $150. Call 770-547-8369 to purchase. Deadline is April 22.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Auction features three showcases of books related to the Scriptures, Christianity and Judaism at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit the library website, shrls.org. The auction will close Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.