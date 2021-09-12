MONDAY
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Email Juanita King at juanitawking@gmail.com to receive the Zoom invite.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Community Room of the County Administration Building, 12 E. 4th Ave. Caucus is at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting immediately following. Attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines.
WEDNESDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living will present a virtual workshop on preparing for natural disasters and emergencies from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. Call! 706-314-0008 for more information.
UPCOMING
Paradise Garden, 84 Knox St. in Summerville, will have a free open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Attendees can tour the 4-acre campus. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Art & Learning Center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Friends of the Library is hosting five new showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, thru 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit the website at shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
Armuchee Church Of God, 4974 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, will be hosting a multifamily church yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Alton Holman Heritage Arts, Inc. board of directors has canceled the AHHAS Rolater Regatta that had been scheduled for Sept. 18.
The East Rome High School monument dedication ceremony originally scheduled for Oct. 1has been postponed and the ERHS '70s decade reunion has been canceled.