MONDAY
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department created a scavenger hunt for Georgia Cities Week complete with clues and prizes. It can be downloaded at RomeGa.us/Planning. Copies also are available during business hours at the planning office, 607 Broad St.
The Rome Transit Department will be offering free rides on the Main Line Fixed Route bus service starting Monday, Oct. 4, and running through Dec. 31 in appreciation of current customers and to encourage new passengers. For transit route maps visit, RomeGa.us/Transit.
TUESDAY
American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave. from 3-7 p.m. To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter code WPC.
NAMI Rome will hold their annual National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding candlelight service on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 7-8 p.m. at Cave Spring Baptist Church, 4 Old Cedartown Road. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
The Floyd County Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. The meeting begins at noon, arrive early to order lunch. The featured speakers are the six candidates running for Rome City Commission, Ward 2.
WEDNESDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living (Virtual) Access Collaborative will meet from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, via Zoom. Angelina Vaquera-Linke will speak on the Georgia Legal Services Program assistance for the elderly. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the link.
Rome Social Club’s luncheon will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $20. Please wear a mask. Social distancing encouraged. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
THURSDAY
The Downtown Rome Tennis & Pickleball Center is offering free pickleball clinics in honor of Georgia Cities Week on Thursday, Oct. 7, between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. To reserve a space, call 706-290-0072.
The Rome-Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park is hosting a free preschool activity program, Little Critters, for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent or guardian, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in honor of Georgia Cities Week. Call 706-622-6435 to reserve a space.
The City of Rome is sponsoring storyteller Bob Harris presenting legends and lore at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, on the grounds of the Rome Clocktower in honor of Georgia Cities Week. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. The event is free; please wear a mask.
UPCOMING
The Rome Area History Center is hosting the annual Haunted on Broad Tours on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, as a fundraiser. Tickets are $10 and are available online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org; please wear a mask.
Friends of the Library hardback used book sale runs through Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Thursday and until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Rome Downtown Development Authority is hosting the annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers, a free bluegrass street festival downtown, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. For details on all the festivities, visit FiddlinFest.com.
Cars On Broad will return on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1-5 p.m. in conjunction with Fiddlin’ Fest in downtown Rome. Entry is free. Registration begins at 10 a.m. For more information and to preregister, visit ArmucheeRuritan.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk, 320 W. Third St. To register and receive updates, visit alz.org/walk.
Elevation House is holding a free drive-thru World Mental Health Day Fall Festival from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. For more information, visit their Facebook page @ElevationHouseRomeGA.
The Lunar Bike Ride well be held on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5-8:30 p.m. at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. Entry is $5 per person. Helmets required for ages 16 and under. For more information, contact Julie at julieblantonsmith@gmail.com.
Cars and Crafts in the Country at Mount Tabor Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, will be having food, homemade crafts and a car and motorcycle show on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission to car and craft show. Entry fee for cars is $20 with preregistration and $25 on the day of the event. All funds will go toward children and youth ministries. For more information, call 706-235-3675 or text 706-802-9905.
Friends of the Library is hosting five showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, to take input on services needed for the aging population in the 15-county region.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Food orders will be from the menu. For more information, contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.