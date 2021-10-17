TUESDAY
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, to take input on services needed for the aging population in the 15-county region.
The Celanese Girls will meet at Olive Garden for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. For more information, call 706-506-1389.
THURSDAY
Hospitality House will hold its annual Candlelight Vigil at Rotary Plaza at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, to honor those who've lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as give voice to those who have survived.
FRIDAY
The annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes benefit for domestic violence awareness starts at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Rotary Plaza. Men are encouraged to wear their best women’s shoes for the march down Broad Street to demonstrate support. Onsite registration. All are welcome.
SATURDAY
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will meet at Landmark Restaurant at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Food orders will be from the menu. For more information, contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
UPCOMING
Hospitality House will hold its annual public meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct.25. All are welcome to learn more about the nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and the people behind the mission. Please email cnavichoque@hhfw.org for call in details.
The students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will sponsor a cook-out and basketball free throw on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-5 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, for ages 6 to 14, free throw for children 10 to 14. Respond by Thursday, Oct. 28, by calling 770-547-8369 or emailing kenney.allen41@gmail.com, if you are planning to attend. Everything is free. Children are to be chaperoned by parents.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away Free Groceries on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No ID needed. For more information, call 706-234-6413.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present "Tree Spotting with Terry Paige" at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Floyd County Lock and Dam, 181 Lock and Dam Road, SW. Check in at the Trading Post. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Social distancing will be required.
Sherwood church, 1 Goodman Road, will host a free community wide Night of Hope event from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening concert featuring As Isaac. Food, s'mores and a drawing to win a car. Register for tickets by Nov. 10 at SherwoodRome.com/events.
The Margaret Gayler "Christmas in November Homemakers Bazaar" will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Handmade crafts, home baked/canned foods, door prizes. Admission is free.
The 2021 Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Float entries are $100 and the deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Applications are available at RomeChristmasParade.com.