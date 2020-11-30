MONDAY
Floyd Against Drugs will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a "Give 20 for 20" fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, in the Chamber parking lot, 1 Riverside Parkway, in anticipation of Giving Tuesday. Java Joy will be on hand with coffee and hot chocolate. FAD is asking for donations of $20.
TUESDAY
The City of Rome's static Christmas Parade will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the parking lot of State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Vehicles will drive through the float display.
WEDNESDAY
The New Romans Club will hold a luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 2 at Coosa Country Club to include a home-made baked goods sale and Christmas music by Kam and Deborah Malone. Masks and social distancing are requested. Cost is $19. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthpatton6277@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
FRIDAY
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering Victorian Christmas tours every half hour from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19. Each tour is capped at six people. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for Berry affiliates and children 5 and under. Tickets must be reserved in advance at berry.edu/oakhill/victorian-christmas-tours.
SATURDAY
Cave Spring will hold its annual Small Town Christmas in the Country arts festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Rolater Park, followed by the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. The arts festival continues Sunday, Dec. 6, from noon to 4 p.m.
Christmas in Lindale is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, with a 3 p.m. parade from Pepperell Primary, along Dragon Drive and Park Avenue, to the First Baptist Church. Rain date is Dec. 6. The Star Lighting Festival with over 50 vendors runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at Gilbreath Park. The lighting ceremony is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Social distancing measures will be followed.
Georgia’s Rome Winter Art Market featuring local artists, crafters and growers is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6, outside at the Rome Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. Free parking and admission.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is holding a "Christmas Gift" silent auction through Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases feature books and other items suitable for gifts. Visit shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library for a complete list. Proceeds benefit the library.
The AlAnon support group has moved its meeting from Transfiguration Church to Westminster Church at 1941 Shorter Ave. The time will remain the same, at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black's Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.