MONDAY
Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will be conducting their 27th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Shannon Memorial Circle on Monday, May 30, at noon. Louis C. Byars will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org.
The Exchange Club of Rome Memorial Day Ceremony is on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr Blvd., with keynote speaker U.S. Army LTC Heath Williams, ret.
THURSDAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group will have their meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 East 8th St. The program will be on making Kokedama Balls.
UPCOMING
The Celanese Village Kids Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Riverside (formerly Celanese Baptist) Church. All kids and their family who grew up in Celanese are invited to attend. For more information please call 706-506-1389.
A benefit concert for the Family Resource Center will feature local favorite Scott Thompson and friends on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For details and ticket information, visit ExchangeClubFRC.org.
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, June 7, at the Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. RSVP is required to eat lunch by emailing fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. The speaker is constitutional scholar David Guldenschuh.
Rome Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to the master of American music, Aaron Copland, and several of his contemporaries, in a beautiful outdoor setting on June 11. Bring your own chairs or rent a table and chairs for this al fresco concert experience. Eat, drink, and enjoy this celebration of Americana at its finest. The venue site opens at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. at The Cove at Darlington School. Call RSO at 706-291-7967 for more information and rentals.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E Fourth Ave., will be hosting WIZARDS and WONDER, VBS 2022 from Monday, June 13 - Friday, June 17, from 5:30-8 p.m. For additional information and full details call 706-291-9111 or visit Stpetersrome.org
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678 986-0285.
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.