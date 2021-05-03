MONDAY
Cherokee County, Alabama, Sheriff Jeff Shaver is holding a series of community meetings this summer. The next one first is set for 6:30 p.m. CST Monday, May 3, at the Spring Garden Volunteer Fire Department on CR 8.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday, May 4, at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Come early for lunch, meeting starts at noon. The guest speaker is Randy Smith.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will hold a town hall in Polk County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, for District 14 residents only. Prospective attendees must register in advance at tinyurl.com/yvxb9w6f and those selected to attend will be emailed the location information.
The New Romans Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Coosa Country Club. The program will be a fashion show. Cost is $19. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For reservations, contact Jane Franssen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 434-989-4994.
SATURDAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold their annual Mother’s Day weekend violet sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St.
The Exchange Club Family Resource Center Presents “A Night with Scott Thompson, Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion. Attendees will be seated in 8x8 boxes limited to four people to ensure social distancing. Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/dv8m3hm. For more details, contact Kelly Sanker at 404-723-7732.
UPCOMING
Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet via Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10. It will include a celebration of life for the 12 members who have passed this year. If this is your first Zoom meeting with FRREA, contact Juanita King for your invite.
Elevation House is hosting its second annual Georgia Power Beautiful Minds Gala & Auction at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, on Zoom. For information about the event, the un-ticketed silent auction and to purchase tickets visit ElevationHouse.org/BeautifulMinds. Contact Carrie Edge at 706-413-2323 with any questions.
The annual Peace Officers Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers of the community is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Law Enforcement Complex Memorial Plaza on Fifth Avenue.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop, "The How, When and Why of Pruning" from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, inside the Library Garden of the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. It is free and open to the public.
Howard Finster's Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St. in Summerville, will hold a Pop-Up Artist Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Regular Garden admission applies. For information, visit the Facebook page, ParadiseGardenFoundation.org, or call 706-808-0800.
The nonprofit Fairview - E.S. Brown's 12th annual barbecue fundraiser will be a drive thru event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Rome Civic Center and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring. Orders can be placed in advance online at FairviewBrown.org.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction themed "Georgia On My Mind" through 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church worships in person on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. service is also broadcast on WLAQ radio station and YouTube. Celtic Service meets in person on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. All in-person services require reservations, contact the church office at 706-291-9111. Church website www.stpetersrome.org for details.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.