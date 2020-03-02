TODAY
The Rome Toastmasters Club is having an open house on Monday, March 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church-Mobley Hall, 606 Turner McCall Blvd.
The Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild is hosting “A Time to Tell” adult storytelling Monday, March 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Come share a story or listen. The themes will be Irish stories or stories about lucky events. For more information: TerrellShaw@me.com.
Floyd County CASA is starting a new training class for volunteer court appointed special advocates for children on March 2. Classes meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for four weeks. For more information call 706-235-2272 or email: Lynne@Floydcasa.org.
TUESDAY
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Rome Goodwill, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, March 3 and March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day. For more information about what to bring and how to dress, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living, 527 Broad St., will host an open meeting of The Access Collaborative on Wednesday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Taryn Smith will present information on Living Proof Recovery. Anyone who needs materials in an alternate format should contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is offering a free 8-week course for adults living with a mental health condition. Peer-to-Peer will start Wednesday, March 4, and will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Living Proof Recovery. For more information and registration, contact Bonnie Moore at 706-506-8314.
The Exchange Club of Rome’s replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Admiral John Towers statue outside City Hall, 601 Broad St. to honor the 99th anniversary of Congress authorizing construction of the Tomb at Arlington National Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the Seventh Annual Floyd County Seed Swap in conjunction with a Family Free Day at the museum on Saturday, March 7. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Fairview-Brown School campus, 278 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring, will host visitors to see progress that has been made at the historic site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13 and 14. From Rome, turn left at the red light; from Cedartown, turn right.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its County Convention at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on March 21 at 10 a.m. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The Exchange Club of Rome’s replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display March 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. outside the Museum of Flight at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, 304 Russell Field Road in Armuchee in honor of all the Rosie the Riveters of World War II.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its third annual free job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
Tickets are now on sale for the East Rome High School 70s Decade Reunion set for Saturday, May 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the old East Rome Junior High. Dress Is casual. Cost is $40 per person. For tickets, call Pam Walker at 678-654-3788.
ONGOING
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will help people complete their taxes free of charge, through April 15. They’ll be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also be at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lyerly United Methodist is looking for all types of vendors for its 12th Annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Craft Festival on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Dowdy Park on the corner of Highways 27 and 114 in Summerville. Booth rental is $20 for a 15’x15’ area. Email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com for more information, a vendor application, or leave a message at 706-857-6008.
