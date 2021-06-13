MONDAY
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, is hosting VBS from Monday, June 14, to Friday, June 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
All residents are invited to attend the Rome-Floyd Unified Development Code Community Kickoff Event to engage in the comprehensive update of zoning and land-use regulations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Ridge Ferry Park. For more information call 706-506-1389.
UPCOMING
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, in the parking lot. All are welcome. We will follow CDC guidelines. For more information, contact Dahlice Malone at 706-346-0595 or Lynn Dorsey @ FB Messenger. Bring your own lawn chair.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. All activities are free and seating is available by reservation. There will be a tour with a display of Black history. For reservations call 770-547-8369 or email kenny.allen41@gmail.com.
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek, will be hosting a Brotherhood and Sisterhood event on Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. Supper will be served.
The People’s Union will meet Monday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Moe’s BBQ on First Street in Rome.
Alton Holman Heritage Arts, 30 Alabama St. in Cave Spring, is holding a day camp for ages 10 and up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21-24 with workshops in caning, leathercraft, knitting, and pine needle basketry. Students bring their own lunch. Fee $120, discounts available for siblings and parent-child pairs. To register visit ahhas.org or call 706-936-0411 or 706-331-2725.
State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Blacks Bluff Road in Cave Spring, will have Vacation Bible School from June 21-26 from 5:30 to 8:20 p.m. Closing ceremony on Saturday, June 26, includes supper.
Restoration Lindale will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 26. The parade will line up at Pepperell Elementary at 9:30 a.m. to start at 10 a.m. and will g to First Baptist Church of Lindale. Arts and crafts festival on South First Street will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wreath laying at Gilbreath Center will be at 11:30 a.m.
Keep Rome-Floyd County Beautiful is sponsoring Bee Fest at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, June 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. The Floyd County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about pollinator gardens, to make crafts for the children and to hand out informational pamphlets.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking preorders for their annual Brunswick stew sale, for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway, to benefit their scholarship fund. $28 per gallon or $8 per quart. The Friendly Rivers Homemakers will have desserts for purchase on site. See any club member or call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153.
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter will host the Dog Days of Summer Party from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at River Dog Outpost in downtown Rome. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at DaviesShelter.com/dog-days.
Friends of the Library board members are hosting a raffle from now until July 15. To purchase a ticket, please call 706-236-4600 or come by the library on Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or contact Ruth Forrester at 706-766-7331. Tickets are $1 each or 6 tickets for $5 or 12 for $10. All money raised will be donated to the Children’s Department of the Rome-Floyd County Library.