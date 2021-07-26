THURSDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living is holding a Spotlight: Whitfield event on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St., Dalton. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 706-314-0008 or 628-246-1825, or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org
UPCOMING
The Friends of the Library is hosting a summer silent auction of items in five showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Saturday, July 31, at 4 p.m. For a list of items visit the library or the Friends' webpage at shrls.org.
The Floyd County Republican Women’s meeting will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 3, at The Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 69 Church St. Guest speakers are U.S. Reps. Jody Hice and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Lunch is at 11:15 a.m. RSVP is required to eat. To RSVP call 706-291-9408, 706-346-2551 or 706-232-0076.
One Community United is sponsoring free movie night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Movies at Mount Berry Square, 2820 Martha Berry Highway. The features are "The Heights,” "Black Panther," and "Driving While Black." The community is invited.
The Floyd County GOP Rally returns on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Entry is free. Lunch is $10. Preregister at RomeRally.gop. Sponsorships and vendor tables available.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road in Calhoun, invites you to Faith Moves Mountains Music Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, featuring Fields of Grace, Anthony Patton and Belmont Ensemble. Love offerings accepted.